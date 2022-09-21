Karan Kundrra cheers for his ‘mouse’ Tejasswi Prakash as she buys new home in Goa: ‘May you have homes in every city’

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has been becoming popular by the day after winning the fifteenth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss, and the success of her show Naagin 6. The actor has now brought a new house in Goa. Her actor-beau Karan Kundrra, as always, cheered for her on her big day.

Karan posted a video on social media where Tejasswi was handed over the keys to her Goa house. She looked happy as she flaunted the keys to her new house in the video. Along with the video, Karan wrote, “Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love.”

Earlier this year, Tejasswi also became the proud owner of an Audi Q7. At that time too Karan cheered for her as she took possession of the luxury car.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts the keys to her new house. (Photo: Karan Kundrra/Instagram) Tejasswi Prakash flaunts the keys to her new house. (Photo: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

Tejasswi and Karan’s love story began in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. Post their stint on the reality show, the two starred in the music video “Rula Deti Hai”.

Recently, Tejasswi credited Karan for being able to think differently about her career. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I have changed completely. The way I’ve always looked at my career, and the way I approach it now, is so different. That’s because Karan has been extremely gutsy. He has experimented with every project he’s taken. And he has made sure that I have that confidence in me to actually do that. So he’s actually the one who has made me think the way I think right now.”

Even though Karan and Tejasswi haven’t confirmed it yet, the couple have made their intentions about marrying each other clear several times.