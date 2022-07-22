scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi Prakash his ‘home’ in new Instagram reel

Karan Kundrra took to Instagram to share a new video featuring girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

July 22, 2022 3:34:50 pm
karan Kundrra, Tejasswi PrakashKaran Kundrra drops a beautiful reel on Instagram. (Photo: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

Television actor Karan Kundrra on Friday treated ‘TejRan’ fans by posting a beautiful reel, featuring him and Tejasswi Prakash, on his Instagram handle. The reel captured a lovely and passionate moment, where the couple are staring and hugging each other on the beach. The clip was from their recent music video “Baarish Aayi Hai”.

Kundrra chose a song by Machine Gun Kelly for the reel. Kelly sings, “Home, a place where I can go, to take this off my shoulders. Someone take me home.” In the caption of the video, the actor wrote, “Home.” Tejasswi was quick to comment as she wrote, “Babe,” with crying emoticons.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

37-year-old actor Karan Kundrra often takes to Instagram to give a sneak peek into his life. A few days ago, the actor posted a BTS video from his photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The couple, whose journey started on Bigg Boss 15, recently opened up about their marriage plans. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tejasswi said it is the first time in Karan’s life that he is ‘eager’ to get married. Karan, meanwhile, mentioned that they have certain responsibilities before getting hitched. The actor said, “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

