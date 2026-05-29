Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s lavish Mumbai home has hidden doors, luxury shoe vaults

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may currently be grabbing headlines for their appearance on Netflix’s Desi Bling, where they attempt to fit into the glamorous world of Indian billionaires in Dubai, but their luxurious Mumbai home proves they are living no less extravagantly themselves. While their Dubai house is still under construction, the couple recently moved into a lavish new apartment in Mumbai that perfectly reflects their glamorous personalities. From access-card-operated luxury shoe closets to a bookshelf that secretly opens into a spa-like washroom, every corner of the home screams style and drama.

The entrance itself is lined with stylish built-in cupboards. Tejasswi jokingly revealed, “Karan’s shoes are huge, they take up so much space! In that much space, I can fit just one pair of shoes.”

The sitting area of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The sitting area of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Karan then fetched a special access card to unlock a cupboard that houses his collection of expensive designer footwear.

Explaining the need for the security feature, Tejasswi quipped, “We need access to open this because all our nicer shoes are kept here. We are a little bling!” She also accused Karan of taking over most of the storage space in the house.

The living room in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The living room in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

When Karan Kundrra pointed out how her shoes were scattered around messily, Tejasswi Prakash defended herself saying, “We have four rooms in this house and he has clothes in all four rooms. All I’ve got is one small corner in our room. How do I fit all my stuff there?”

The interiors of the house are dominated by elegant white and gold tones, enhanced by warm ambient lighting throughout.

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Their spacious living room features marble flooring, plush white sofas, modern artwork, and statement décor pieces. The balcony has been designed in a shack-inspired style and comes with a barbecue setup and a paddle pool. Adding to its charm is the breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The bedroom in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The bedroom in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Pointing towards the balcony, the couple shared, “This is Teju’s spot. There’s a paddle pool — we just remove the paddles and it becomes a full water pool.”

Tejasswi added, “I spend my mornings here in the balcony, enjoying chai and soaking in the sun.”

Recalling the moment they bought the house nearly two years ago, Karan Kundrra revealed, “My dad stood in this balcony and said, ‘You will buy this house.’”

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The bookshelf-cum-washroom door in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The bookshelf-cum-washroom door in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

When asked about the interiors, Tejasswi Prakash credited Karan for designing much of the space. She jokingly added, “That’s why he made more space for himself.”

One of the most unique features of the home is their bedroom wall, which appears to be an elegant bookshelf but secretly doubles as the entrance to Karan’s luxurious washroom. The hidden washroom features a spa-like bathtub, adding to the hotel-style vibe of the apartment.

The living space is further decorated with beige couches, green indoor plants, and dramatic floor-to-ceiling curtains that add grandeur to every room. One wall is specially dedicated to the couple’s awards, with Karan’s Splitsvilla trophy getting pride of place. Their black centre table and black-and-white dining table add a modern edge to the otherwise warm interiors.

The balcony in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The balcony in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s home. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The couple also gave a playful glimpse into their wardrobes, showing the contrast between Karan Kundrra’s neatly organised shelves and Tejasswi Prakash’s comparatively chaotic section. Laughing about it, Tejasswi said, “I had hidden a lot from the camera, but Karan showed everything!”