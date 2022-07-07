Karan Kundrra drops a savage comment on Tejasswi Prakash’s new post: ‘Return my carpet’

Television actor and Big Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash’s recent Instagram post received a humorous response from her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The TV actor and host commented on her recent post and wrote, “Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo (Please return my carpet and please clean it and give, you have dirtied it a lot).” Tejasswi was quick to reply to his comment, “I am gonna kill you!”

In the photo, Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in a long, heavily embroidered jacket by designer Rohit Bahl. She captioned the picture, “Walk in your royalty!!”.

Karan also reposted a picture of Tejasswi as a story on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When you’re wondering where’d the carpet from your grandma’s house go.”

The couple, fondly called ‘TejRan’ by their fans, will be collaborating for an upcoming music video titled ‘Barish Ayi Hai’. The music track has been sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. The makers of the song have released a BTS video from the song’s shoot on Thursday.

Karan and Tejasswi are setting some major couple goals from the very beginning and their chemistry in the recent video was tagged as ‘beautiful’, ‘precious’ and ‘adorable’ by their fans. In the video posted by Karan on his Instagram handle, the lovebirds are seen enjoying each other’s company and laughing while the song plays in the background.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently busy with Naagin 6 and Karan is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.