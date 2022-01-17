Karan Johar turns matchmaker for Parineeti Chopra on Hunarbaaz, tells her ‘jo mile, le lo’

Seems like Parineeti Chopra’s single status is bothering Karan Johar as he has taken up the role of a matchmaker for the actor. In a promo of the upcoming show Hunarbaaz, Karan Johar tells Parineeti that he will set her up with someone very soon. “I am very lucky for couples. I have successfully done matchmaking,” Karan is heard saying in the video. When Parineeti questioned Karan that why didn’t he set her up, the director said she is next in his list. “Tumhara bhi issi saal hojayega pakka,” he replies.

Host Bharti Singh jumped on the opportunity and asked Parineeti what she thinks about one of the contestants on the show. Parineeti looked visibly embarrassed. But the leg pulling didn’t stop there. When one contestant left Karan Johar mighty impressed, he even got a stamp of approval from the filmmaker. And what followed was a light yet awkward conversation as the contestant expressed to Parineeti that he wants to ‘establish’ a connection with the actor. “Yeh toh kabse wait kar rahi hai connection establish karne ka” (She is waiting since a long time to establish a connection with someone), Karan is heard telling the contestant.

The contestant said that his name was Rakesh Roshan, which led to Karan teasing Parineeti even more. He is even heard referring to the actor as Mrs Roshan. When Karan asked Parineeti “Rishta pakka samjhe?” (Should I consider it a match?), the actor, in reply, is heard screaming, “Nahi!” By the end of the video, Karan, Bharti and everyone on the sets are in splits as a worried Parineeti tries everything in her power to avoid the marriage question.

Parineeti will be co-judging the talent reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The show marks her television debut. Talking about the show, Parineeti had earlier stated, “I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit.”

“I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things,” the actor added. Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan will be hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is all set to premiere on January 22 on Colors TV.