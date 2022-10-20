scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Karan Johar to step in for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16’s Friday episode

This Friday, with Salman Khan busy with shoots, Karan Johar will step in to host Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

karan johar, bigg boss 16, salman khanKaran Johar will host the Friday episode of Bigg Boss 16.

This year, Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar has been shifted to Friday and Saturday. It’s the most exciting part of the week as host Salman Khan grills contestants over their performance in the show. It’s also a merry time as celebrities enter the house to promote their films, and indulge in some fun. This week, however, Salman Khan will be missing from the Friday episode. Filmmaker Karan Johar will instead host the episode in his absence.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that Salman had some commitments because of which he wouldn’t be able to shoot on Friday. Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar was brought in to host Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar. “Salman will shoot on Saturday, and his episode will air that night. A part of it will also air on Sunday, along with Shekhar Suman’s special segment,” added the source.

Also Read |How Bigg Boss lost its crown of ‘OG king of cringe’, and Salman Khan’s mother agrees

b

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh have been nominated this week, along with Shalin Bhanot. While the first two were named the weakest players by other housemates, Shalin was punished by Bigg Boss after he pushed Archana Gautam a few days back. One among them is set to get evicted, even though during Diwali, it’s usually no eviction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Also Read |Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not interested in finding love in Bigg Boss 16: ‘I am only focused on the trophy’

Bigg Boss 16 launched on October 2 and has since then received a mixed response. While the presence of Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik has helped the show gain a lot of love, on the other hand, it received a lot of brickbats over #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation on the show. While the DCW chief had written to the I&B minister to oust the filmmaker from the show, the FWICE backed his participation, and requested the government to allow Sajid earn his living through the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:12:58 pm
Next Story

MP to host 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games, Water sports added to roster

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement