Karan Johar to step in for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16’s Friday episode

This year, Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar has been shifted to Friday and Saturday. It’s the most exciting part of the week as host Salman Khan grills contestants over their performance in the show. It’s also a merry time as celebrities enter the house to promote their films, and indulge in some fun. This week, however, Salman Khan will be missing from the Friday episode. Filmmaker Karan Johar will instead host the episode in his absence.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that Salman had some commitments because of which he wouldn’t be able to shoot on Friday. Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar was brought in to host Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar. “Salman will shoot on Saturday, and his episode will air that night. A part of it will also air on Sunday, along with Shekhar Suman’s special segment,” added the source.

b

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh have been nominated this week, along with Shalin Bhanot. While the first two were named the weakest players by other housemates, Shalin was punished by Bigg Boss after he pushed Archana Gautam a few days back. One among them is set to get evicted, even though during Diwali, it’s usually no eviction.

Bigg Boss 16 launched on October 2 and has since then received a mixed response. While the presence of Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik has helped the show gain a lot of love, on the other hand, it received a lot of brickbats over #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation on the show. While the DCW chief had written to the I&B minister to oust the filmmaker from the show, the FWICE backed his participation, and requested the government to allow Sajid earn his living through the show.