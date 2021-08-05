Karan Johar to grace Indian Idol 12, ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo to join him

Indian Idol 12 is set to air a 12-hour grand finale on August 15. Ahead of the season’s culmination, the semi finale episode this week will see Karan Johar gracing the show. The filmmaker will be in for a surprise as contestants will perform songs from his iconic films.

Titled ‘Karan Johar Special’, the semi finale episode will also see the host Aditya Narayan getting into a fun chat with the guest. With all his films having chartbuster songs, KJo, as he is fondly called, will go on to reveal more about how he picks music for his projects. Judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also join Karan for an engaging conversation.

Karan Johar poses with the host and judges of Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR) Karan Johar poses with the host and judges of Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR)

Apart from the award-winning filmmaker, Indian Idol 12 will see a special guest joining in the celebration. The ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaat’ viral kid Sahdev Dirdo will be welcomed on stage by the team. Aditya posted an Insta reel on the same popular rendition featuring Sahdev and the top six finalists. He captioned it, “#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team 🕺🏽.”

For the unversed, Sahdev belongs to Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. An old video of him singing, “Jaane meri jaaneman bachpan ka pyaar” created ripples on social media recently, with celebs also using the song to create funny videos. Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Aastha Gill among more were the first ones to use the song on their reels. Given the popularity he gained, Sahdev was recently felicitated by the state’s CM Bhupesh Baghel. Rapper Badshah has also shown interest in collaborating with him.

The race to finale is between Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble.