Karan Johar shows off his thumkas on Hunarbaaz, leaves Parineeti Chopra shocked. Watch video

Reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan has been keeping fans entertained with some amazing performances. And now in an upcoming episode, judge Karan Johar will present his dance skills as he will perform on “Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se”. His performance will leave co-judge Parineeti Chopra and guest Kumar Sanu impressed.

In a video shared by Colors’ social media handles, Karan shows off his thumkas while dancing on the Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke song. The filmmaker gracefully performs on the Juhi Chawla-Aamir Khan number. Parineeti Chopra, Kumar Sanu and Mithun Chakraborty are also seen cheering for Karan. While Parineeti shouts “Come on Karan”, Kumar Sanu is heard saying, “Kya baat hai”. As Karan goes on to attempt a difficult move, Parineeti looks at him with her mouth agape.

Karan ke thumke dekh kar kya aapne bhi bajaayi seeti? Yeh toh thi sirf ek jhalaki, inki poori performance ko kijiye enjoy, iss weekend. Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, iss weekend Sat 9pm -Sun 7pm sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ywtr8pCuEF — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 24, 2022

This weekend, Karan will also host Parineeti’s swayamvar on Hunarbaaz. Popular television actors Shivin Narang, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjit Taneja will try to woo the Ishaqzaade actor. Special guest Kumar Sanu will also add his musical touch to the special episode.

Talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz launched in January with Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty as judges. The weekend show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Hunarbaaz airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors TV.