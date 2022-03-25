scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

Karan Johar shows off his thumkas on Hunarbaaz, leaves Parineeti Chopra shocked. Watch video

Judge Karan Johar will dance on Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se in the upcoming episode of reality show Hunarbaaz.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 25, 2022 5:59:00 pm
parineeti chopra, karan joharKaran Johar and Parineeti Chopra judge Hunarbaaz.

Reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan has been keeping fans entertained with some amazing performances. And now in an upcoming episode, judge Karan Johar will present his dance skills as he will perform on “Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se”. His performance will leave co-judge Parineeti Chopra and guest Kumar Sanu impressed.

In a video shared by Colors’ social media handles, Karan shows off his thumkas while dancing on the Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke song. The filmmaker gracefully performs on the Juhi Chawla-Aamir Khan number. Parineeti Chopra, Kumar Sanu and Mithun Chakraborty are also seen cheering for Karan. While Parineeti shouts “Come on Karan”, Kumar Sanu is heard saying, “Kya baat hai”. As Karan goes on to attempt a difficult move, Parineeti looks at him with her mouth agape.

Also Read |Parineeti Chopra on sob stories promoted on reality shows: ‘If there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it?’

 

This weekend, Karan will also host Parineeti’s swayamvar on Hunarbaaz. Popular television actors Shivin Narang, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjit Taneja will try to woo the Ishaqzaade actor. Special guest Kumar Sanu will also add his musical touch to the special episode.

Talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz launched in January with Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty as judges. The weekend show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Hunarbaaz airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors TV.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kiara advani, tejasswi prakash, john abraham, nysa devgn
John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X