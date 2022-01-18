Karan Johar says box office failure of Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath broke his father’s heart, gets teary eyed

The makers of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan shared a promo of the reality show in which Karan Johar is seen tearing up as he remembered his father, veteran late director Yash Johar. In the promo, a young flutist played ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath (2012), which was featured in the remake of 1990 film with the same title. The original was directed by Mukul Anand and produced by Yash Johar. It starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and bombed on release. Over time, however, the film became an iconic Hindi film.

By the end of the performance, Karan ends up in tears. When Mithun Chakraborty asks him what made him emotional, the filmmaker recalled how the box office failure of the original Agneepath had broken Yash Johar’s heart. He said the song ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin,’ originally sung by Sonu Nigam, reminds him of his father. Yash Johar died in 2004.

“Yeh gaana sunke dada… (I am emotional because of this song)” Karan said, adding, “Kyunki papa ke dil ke itne kareeb thi original film aur jab wo nahi chali thi, unka dil toot gaya tha. (The film was very close to my father’s heart. When it did not work, he was heartbroken).”

He continued, “Jab ye film humne firse banayi, nothing compared to the original, ye gaana mujhe unki yaad dilata hai in some very strange way.” In response, Mithun Chakraborty tells Karan that how Yash Johar, who he referred as ‘Chacha’, was “one of the best person and a friends I had. I miss him too.” The video ended with Karan and Mithun hugging each other.

Karan and Mithun, along with Parineeti Chopra, will be judging Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, which will air on Colors TV from January 22 onwards. The show marks television debut of Parineeti Chopra.