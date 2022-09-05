scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Karan Johar on getting a fat cheque to judge TV shows: ‘No one has put a gun…’

Karan Johar talks about his frequent appearances on television shows and earning a big fat cheque for the same.

karan johar, jhalak dikhhla jaaKaran Johar returns as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched this weekend amid much fanfare with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar returning as judges. While Nora Fatehi has joined the panel, Maniesh Paul hosts the celebrity dance reality show. With popular celebs like Rubina Dillaik, Faisal Shaikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shilpa Shinde among others, Jhalak has been creating quite a buzz.

While Karan makes for an incomparable judge with his knowledge of the entertainment world and also his humour, he is criticised for being on almost every show on television. Kareena Kapoor, a few years back had mentioned how her mother is surprised to see him on every channel. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com addressed the same and shared that his mother too feels the same but is also very happy with him doing these shows.

Meri maa bohot TV dekhti hai (My mother is an avid television watcher). So she gets very excited every time I do a show. She loves all these massive reality shows. She gets happier because she gets to know details beforehand, like who’s getting evicted. Information is power, and my mother is very happy with that,” he added with a smile.

When we pressed upon what he has to tell people who criticise his frequent appearances, Karan Johar shot back, “The ones who are saying it are not there on screen na? So they must be feeling bad.”

Another factor that often makes for news is the filmmaker’s big fat cheque that he takes home for his service as a judge. When quizzed about the same, KJo first retorted by saying, “How do you know how much I get?” He then added that there is always a reason for the payment that one takes home. “I don’t think anyone gets what they don’t deserve. No one has put a gun on their head. So whatever money I earn is for a reason,” he replied.

Apart from judging shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Hunarbaaz, India’s Next Superstars, the producer-director also debuted as a host of Bigg Boss OTT. On asked which reality show he would like to participate in, he quickly named Jhalak. He added, “I would be very happy doing the show. Rohit Shetty is amazing on Khatron Ke Khiladi, but if I had to do the show, I don’t think I would have come back with any of my joints in place.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 airs on Colors.

