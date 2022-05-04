Karan Johar confirms Koffee With Karan won’t return, fans call it ‘end of an era in Bollywood’

A favourite for those looking for Bollywood gossip, Koffee With Karan established a special place among the audience. However, the show has now come to an end after six successful seasons. On Tuesday, filmmaker and host of the show, Karan Johar shared the news that Koffee With Karan will not return for its seventh season. He shared a note on his social media profiles, which read, “Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I would like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.”

As soon as Karan shared the news, fans expressed how the show signified end of the way things used to be done in Bollywood. “That’s really sad !! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for many,” a comment read. “I have grown up watching this show and have always been looking forward for new seasons🥺 the way i keep returning to all the episodes to lighten up my mood, the way I know all the episodes byheart, this will be a hard pill to swallow,” a fan mentioned.

Koffee With Karan aired on television in November 2004. Its sixth and last season premiered on Star World in 2018. Over the six seasons, KWK gave some memorable, controversial and iconic moments to cherish. From Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Katrina Kaif wanting to work with him to Alia Bhatt blushing at the mention of Ranbir Kapoor, audience witnessed it all. It was also one of the firsts show that featured KJo as a host.

In 2021, Karan Johar hosted special episodes of Koffee With Karan. He invited Empire’s cast in a special episode titled Koffee Shots with the Empire. Later, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were also seen promoting their film Atrangi Re in a special episode titled Koffee Shots With Atrangi Re. The two episodes exclusively streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Currently, Karan is busy with his directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.