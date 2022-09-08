scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Karan Johar clarifies ‘scandalous’ comments suggesting that Ananya Panday ‘went out with’ Vijay Deverakonda while she was dating Ishaan Khatter

On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Ishaan Khatter reacted to dating rumours surrounding his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Ishaan KhatterIshaan Khatter talks about his relationship with Ananya Panday (Photos: Disney Hotstar)

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The trio had much to spill about their love lives–or lack of, in Siddhant’s case. Karan grilled Ishaan Khatter about his ex, actor Ananya Panday, and the Dhadak star expressed his fondness for her.

During the conversation, Karan clarified his earlier comments suggesting that something was brewing between Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, “I told her, ‘You went out with Vijay while dating Ishaan’. She was like, ‘It was all friendly…’ They must have not gone on a date… I didn’t mean to imply…” Siddhant intervened and said, “What are you trying to imply, Karan?” Katrina cut in, “This is scandalous.” Ishaan shrugged and then said coolly, “All love. All love.” KJo continued prodding Ishaan about his current status with Ananya, and Ishaan answered that he hoped to have her as a friend for the rest of his life, and said she is very ‘dear’ to him.

When Ananya had appeared on the show, Karan had quizzed her about relationships with Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan, while she determinedly maintained that she wasn’t in a relationship. Karan further prodded Ananya about her current crush, and she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.” He also hinted that something was brewing between Ananya and Aditya during his birthday bash, but Ananya cut him short. Ananya and Vijay also exchanged some flirtatious banter during their KwK episode, as Vijay said a few lines to Ananya Panday in Telugu, which translates to, “You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this.” Ananya answered “That’s so sexy, say it again.”

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:55:09 am
Latest News

