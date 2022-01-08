Karan Johar, Kajol recreate scenes from K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Ranveer Singh’s show. Watch

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen hosting two ‘stalwarts’ of the film industry, Karan Johar and Kajol on the grand finale of his quiz show, The Big Picture. The promo suggests that the trio had a lot of fun shooting for the same as they recreated moments from hit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the new promo shared by Colors, Ranveer introduces Kajol and Karan as two people who have taught us how to do ‘ishq, mohabbat aur pyaar’ and how our lives are incomplete without friends and family. Karan makes an entry on a cycle rickshaw. Kajol looks lovely in her red gown.

On the show, Kajol and Ranveer also recreated one of the popular scenes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They danced on “Bole Chudiyaan” and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana” with KJo, who also flexed his acting muscles. The team of Dance Deewane, another reality show of Colors TV, recently celebrated Karan’s life and work and also remembered his late father, producer Yash Johar. In a video played on the show, his late father was seen praising Karan which left him emotional.

The video was shared with the caption, “#TheBigPictureFinale ab hoga larger than life kyunki celebration ke liye aa rahe hai the beautiful @kajol and the immensely talented @karanjohar 🔥 Dekhiye #TheBigPictureFinale, ek anokha quiz show, 8th-9th Jan, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

A few days ago, Karan shared a BTS video from the episode on social media and promised his fans that it’s going to be a fun episode. Sharing the video on Instagram, KJo wrote, “Keeping up with the K’s here – me & the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture. Definitely a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode!❤️❤️ @colorstv.”

The Big Picture airs on Colors at 8 pm on weekends. The show will have its grand finale on January 8 and 9.