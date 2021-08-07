Bigg Boss OTT launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot. (Photo: PR Handout)

Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on Voot on August 8. A prelude to Bigg Boss 15, the digital version will stream for six weeks, and the top performers will get a chance to be on Salman Khan’s reality show.

Apart from an hour-long episode, for the first time, the audience will have 24×7 live access to the housemates. With the theme – Stay Connected, the makers will also give viewers the power to decide tasks, punishments and even eliminations.

The makers have roped in 12 housemates who will flaunt their ‘bolder and crazier’ avatar to win the trophy and secure a spot on Bigg Boss 15. The confirmed contestants of the show are Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.

Talking about associating with Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar shared that he has always been a fan of the show. However, the filmmaker is clear he will never be able to survive the game, as he cannot live without his phone. In case he gets a chance to be joined by friends in the house, Karan picked Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora to be his partners in crime.

“I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo and Mala. OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones,” the host shared.