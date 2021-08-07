scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Bigg Boss OTT launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss OTT live updates: Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba will participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

Updated: August 7, 2021 7:27:21 pm
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot. (Photo: PR Handout)

Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on Voot on August 8. A prelude to Bigg Boss 15, the digital version will stream for six weeks, and the top performers will get a chance to be on Salman Khan’s reality show.

Apart from an hour-long episode, for the first time, the audience will have 24×7 live access to the housemates. With the theme – Stay Connected, the makers will also give viewers the power to decide tasks, punishments and even eliminations.

The makers have roped in 12 housemates who will flaunt their ‘bolder and crazier’ avatar to win the trophy and secure a spot on Bigg Boss 15. The confirmed contestants of the show are Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.

Talking about associating with Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar shared that he has always been a fan of the show. However, the filmmaker is clear he will never be able to survive the game, as he cannot live without his phone. In case he gets a chance to be joined by friends in the house, Karan picked Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora to be his partners in crime.

“I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo and Mala. OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones,” the host shared.

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss OTT.

19:27 (IST)07 Aug 2021
Some more photos of Bigg Boss OTT house

Bigg Boss OTT house is definitely a lot of colours. (Photo: PR Handout)
The vibe of the Bigg Boss OTT house is quite young and playful. (Photo: PR Handout)
There seems to be too many eyes to keep an eye on Bigg Boss OTT inmates. (Photo: PR Handout)
Hands down, Bigg Boss OTT house is not just over-the-top but dynamic. (Photo: PR Handout)

19:13 (IST)07 Aug 2021
Take a tour of Bigg Boss OTT house with these photos

We have got our hands on the pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house, and it sure doesn’t look anything like the Bigg Boss houses that you have seen earlier. CHECK OUT

18:55 (IST)07 Aug 2021
Bigg Boss OTT confirmed contestant list is here!

Glued to VOOT for the launch of Bigg Boss OTT? Indian Express has gotten the full list of confirmed contestants. READ HERE to know which of your favourites have made it to the house.

In a statement, Karan Johar shared that he is looking forward to the drama, emotions and entertainment that Bigg Boss OTT has to offer. He added, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kind of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."

