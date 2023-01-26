scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Indian Idol 13: AR Rahman sings Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera; Karan Johar gets teary eyed

This weekend, AR Rahman, Rajkumar Santoshi and Karan Johar will mark their presence on Indian Idol Season 13.

AR Rahman, Karan JoharAR Rahman and Karan Johar will be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13.
Legendary singer AR Rahman and veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 13. In a promo from the episode, the singer and director are seen making an entry together and they were welcomed by the audience, judges and contestants.

Rahman, who made a stylish entry while donning shades, is heard saying, “I feel very good coming back. I like to frighten them so that I can take them (contestants) back with me to Chennai and record a song with them.” Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and others were also left mesmerized when Rahman sang Swades song “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera”. The composer-singer received a standing ovation after his short performance.

Sharing the promo of the episode, Sony TV wrote on Twitter, “A R Rahman aur Rajkumar Santoshi aa rahe hai Indian Idol ke manch ko banaane aur bhi shaandaar! Dekhiye inhe Indian Idol 13 ke #IdolARRahmanMusical mein! Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”

In another promo, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen getting emotional after a contestant sang the song “Kal Ho Naa Ho”. The director recalled, “The title of the film was Kal Ho Naa Ho, but it turned out to be real. We were singing the song Kal Ho Naa Ho and papa’s treatment was going on in the hospital.” Johar is seen shedding tears after the contestant’s heart-touching performance.

Indian Idol Season 13 airs Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:25 IST
