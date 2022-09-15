scorecardresearch
Karan Johar gets emotional on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, says he is ‘blessed’ to have kids Yash and Roohi. Watch video

NIti Taylor's performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will celebrate Karan Johar's bond with his children Yash and Roohi. Witnessing it, the filmmaker will be left teary-eyed.

karan johar kidsKaran Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in 2017. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will celebrate family bonds with contestants dedicating their performances to loved ones. While Nia Sharma and Paras Kalnawat will remember their late fathers, Amruta Khanvilkar will perform for her mother. However, it would be Niti Taylor’s performance that will leave judge Karan Johar in tears.

As per a promo shared by Colors TV, Niti and her choreographer Akash will perform as KJo‘s twins Yash and Roohi. They will be seen attempting a sweet act about their ‘dadda’. In between the performance, there would also be a few clips played with the twins talking about their father. Seeing them, Karan will break down and say that he feels blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life. He will also laud Niti’s performance and say that he feels his children have grown up and are dancing on the stage. As he gets emotional, the other judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will console him along with host Maniesh Paul.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in 2007, via surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched earlier this month with 12 celebrities taking part in the competition. With the show coming back after five years, there has been a loud buzz around it.

Recently speaking to indianexpress.com, the filmmaker had spoken about sugarcoating himself on the dance reality show. Talking about being a judge, he said, “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar.

