Karan Johar calls Maniesh Paul’s clothes ‘gandi copy’ of Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi a ‘chandelier’. Watch

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is having fun on the set of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the show which featured his fellow judge Nora Fatehi and the host Maniesh Paul. In the video, the filmmaker poked fun at the clothes of Nora and Maniesh.

The video began with the camera focussed on Maniesh and Karan saying, “Oh my god, didn’t Ranveer Singh wear that at Filmfare Awards? Is this a ‘gandi’ copy?” Maniesh, being his witty self, replied, “Yes, he threw them, and I just took them.”

The camera then panned towards Nora, who wore a shimmery golden dress for the episode. As KJo looked at her, he addressed her as a ‘chandelier’. “Are you on darling?” he asked Nora. She said, “I am always on.” Karan signed off in his signature style as he said, “Toodles” at the end of the video. Though Karan called Nora a ‘chandelier’, her fans found her to be ‘hot’ and ‘beautiful’. One of them commented on Karan’s video, “Nora 😍 she’s always on fire ❤️🔥 the stunning beauty.” Another added, “Nora🔥🔥😍❤️.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “And we are back with the new season of #toodles on #jhalakdikhlajaa @norafatehi @manieshpaul.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched on September 2 with a grand premiere. The celebrity dance reality show has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, and Amruta Khanvilkar as contestants. Ali Asgar was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.