Karan Johar breaks down on Indian Idol 12 as his mother sends a message: ‘He’s created stars, I couldn’t be prouder of him’

Karan Johar got emotional as his mother Hiroo Johar sent him a message on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)

Karan Johar might be one of the biggest filmmakers in the country, but he says he becomes vulnerable whenever he hears his mother Hiroo Johar speak about him. It happened once again on Indian Idol 12’s latest episode, which will be telecast later today on Sony TV.

The channel shared a sneak peek of the episode featuring Karan Johar. To his surprise, his mother’s recorded message for him is played during the show, and the director is overcome with emotions. Hiroo Johar narrates how the outspoken director, who is also a popular TV show host, was shy as a kid.

She said, “I decided to enroll him in a boarding school, but he returned home in three days. One day when he told me he wanted to join the film industry, I asked him what would you do there. When he said he wanted to be a director, I was about to fall off my chair. I told him, ‘Why do you want to be a director? Your father (Yash Johar) is a producer.’ He said, ‘Adi Chopra (Aditya Chopra) has asked me to assist him.”

Hiroo Johar’s message is accompanied by various photos of Karan from his early days in the industry, including behind-the-scene pictures of him and Shah Rukh Khan from their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar’s mother further said that she was proud of his achievements as he has not only taken Dharma Productions to newer heights after his father’s demise but also created “filmmakers and stars”.

“You all know how he has taken Dharma Productions ahead that today he is a director, producer and also created several filmmakers and stars. I can’t explain to people that how proud I am of him. He has excelled everywhere. I am fortunate that I got a husband like Yash Johar and a son like Karan. And that son has given me kids like Yash and Roohi. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” a visibly emotional Hiroo Johar added.

As the filmmaker wiped away his tears, judges and contestants gave him a standing ovation. Karan went on to reveal, “Whenever my mother speaks about me, I don’t know… but all my emotions come out. I told Anu ji (Anu Malik, Indian Idol 12 judge) today only that when you lose a parent, you gain a God. So, I only pray to papa to give us peace of mind. I am blessed that I have parents like these. The most beautiful moment of my life was when my kids Yash and Roohi were born. I found my parents in them, hence I named them such.”

Anu Malik’s mother Bilquis passed away two weeks ago after suffering a stroke. She was 86.