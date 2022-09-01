scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Karan Johar says he’s turned a blind eye towards negativity: ‘I shut it out’

Karan Johar is all set to be back as a judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In a recent chat, the filmmaker spoke about what brings him back to TV and whether the medium is now a safer platform as compared to films.

karan johar, jhalak dikhhla jaaKaran Johar is set to return on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a judge. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to be back on television this weekend. Popular celebrities have already started prepping to show off their dance skills on the stage. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood’s ‘dhak dhak girl’ Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be the judges on the show.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Karan Johar said that he’s really excited about the new season and he wonders what caused the five-year break. “As soon as they called me for the show, I said yes. I think they had me at just a hello,” the filmmaker confessed.

While television is still considered the ‘small screen’, many stars have added to their fame by appearing on TV. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or more recently Kareena Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, most stars have been the faces of reality shows. When asked what brings him back to the medium, the Student of the Year director said, “I think it’s the audience. There is such a massive audience base for TV. People are watching the show across the nation, in every city and town. It’s beautiful how everyone sits together as a family to watch television. There is so much love that these shows ger and I think that’s the reason why we are all here.”

It’s interesting to note that while Bollywood at the moment is receiving a lot of hate across, television continues to be loved and watched. The medium has been unscathed from the ‘boycott culture’. Asked if television is a ‘safe platform’ in present times, Johar said, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”

KJo further said, “I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai, it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity.”

Starting September 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will air on weekends, 8 pm on Colors.

