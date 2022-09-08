scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Karan Johar on why he has to ‘sugarcoat himself’ on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa: ‘The contestants are sensitive and vulnerable’

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Karan Johar talks about his judging experience on reality shows and whether contestants try to impress to bag a Dharma project.

karan johar, jhalak dikhhla jaa 10Karan Johar is one of the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (Photo: KJo/Instagram)

Every actor, at some point in their careers, hopes to be a Dharma hero or heroine. However, meeting the Dharma boss Karan Johar is not an easy task. So, as the filmmaker takes on the judges’ mantle quite often on television reality shows, many celebrity contestants are seen trying their best to impress him. Not just for some extra points but also to gain his attention to maybe bag a project with him someday. However, the filmmaker, who’s back on the judges’ seat on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, dismissed the theory saying the actors are too busy competing to win. Though, he confessed, that he wouldn’t have a problem if they did try to pitch for an acting job.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KJo said, “Aisa nahi hua hai (It hasn’t happened). I think everybody is so stressed about their performance, that impressing me is the least of their problem. Everyone is trying to get their steps and expressions right. Also, for me, Madhuri Dixit or even Nora Fatehi, we try to make them as comfortable for everybody. We are all part of one family.”

When we quizzed his reaction on what if someone does pitch for a part, he laughed, “It’s good na. I’ll say why not?”

Recently, many small-screen actors shot for Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As we wondered what made him pick on these faces, he quickly shared that he’s never demarcated actors based on mediums. “Either you are one (an actor) or not. I don’t go by mediums.”

And how tough is Karan Johar as a judge. He replied, “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times.”

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:36:20 pm
