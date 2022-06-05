Newlyweds Karan Grover-Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple, share first photo after wedding

Television actors Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal tied the knot on May 31 after dating for almost a decade. The newlyweds shared their first photo together as a married couple as they paid obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, this weekend.

Dressed in Indian attires, the couple shared a photo and wrote, “Blessings all the way 🙏🏻 Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us 💕guides us and empowers us 👏Thank You.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Not to miss, the new bride Poppy Jabbal’s baby pink coloured wedding chura.

See Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal’s latest photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover)

The picture is receiving love from their friends and fans.

Actor Ravii Dubey, who attended their wedding, had shared a video from the ceremony. “Now that the cat’s out of the bag congratulations dear neighbours @karanvgrover @poppyjabbal welcome to the club :),” he wrote.

Actor Shama Sikander, who is a new bride herself, also shared some inside photos from Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal’s wedding. “Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyyan mere Doston…@karanvgrover @poppyjabbal 😇😇😇🤗♥️♥️,” she wrote.

See inside video and photos from Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravii Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy Jabbal (@poppyjabbal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover)

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

The groom Karan recently opened up on the unique engagement ring which the couple is wearing. “We are wearing rings with our marriage date on them and though nothing has changed, it feels good that I am married to the man who has always showered love and affection on me and my family,” shared Karan in an interview with The Times of India.

On the work front, Karan will be playing the lead in Sandiip Sikcand’s upcoming TV show Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain while Poppy Jabbal is a part of Amazon mini TV’s upcoming web series Udan Patolas. The series also stars Apoorva Arora, Aassttha Sidana, and Sukhmani Sadana and the trailer was launched by Shehnaaz Gill.