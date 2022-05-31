Television actor Karan Grover ties the knot with Poppy Jabal, shares wedding photo: ‘We finally did it’

Television actor Karan Grover tied the knot with Poppy Jabal after being in a relationship for over a decade. The newlyweds took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding, and celebrities, fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.

The couple posted their wedding photo and wrote, “MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️We finally did it. 31•05•2022.” While Varun Mitra posted heart emojis, Sudhanshu Pandey commented, “Many congratulations to both of you.” Keerti Kelkar, Riddhi Dogra and Vahbiz Dorabjee among others congratulated the couple. Fans, meanwhile, remarked how stunning the couple looked.

Karan and Poppy reportedly got married in Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of close family and friends. A friend close to Karan told indianexpress.com that the wedding was extremely low key and saw only the presence of their families. “They both are private people and decided to have a wedding that suited their taste. Even we were not invited,” they laughed.

Karan Grover has starred in several popular television shows like Saarthi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Udaariyan. Poppy Jabal is best known for her role in Broken But Beautiful (2018). She has also starred in Punjabi films Mahi NR and Uda Aida. Poppy even hosted the Zee UK show Trendsetters, which telecast more than 500 episodes.