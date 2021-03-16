Kapil Sharma’s Twitter exchange with fan has a sweet ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ connection

Television star Kapil Sharma’s wit is not restricted to his television show. Even in his interactions off screen or on social media, the comedian leaves people in splits. In one such exchange, Kapil Sharma on Tuesday left a fan surprised when the latter asked him why he wouldn’t engage with his admirers on Twitter.

As Kapil Sharma extended his best wishes to Abhishek Bachchan on the release date announcement of his forthcoming film, The Big Bull, the actor’s fan pointed out that nowadays, the comedian would only either “congratulate” his colleagues on their achievements or wish them luck for upcoming projects.

I love ur profile picture 🤗thank you for making it ur dp ❤️ https://t.co/cPxFZC3xmq — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 16, 2021

Kapil didn’t take too long to reply to the fan and left the admirer surprised as he praised his follower’s display photo. Turned out, the profile picture of Kapil’s fan features superstar Shah Rukh Khan caressing a dog presumably on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. “I love your profile picture. Thank you for making it your dp,” read Kapil’s reply to the fan. Kapil Sharma has often heaped praise at Shah Rukh Khan, who has appeared on his show several times to promote his films.

Overwhelmed at receiving a reply from his favourite star, the fan replied to Kapil, “You made me cry.” The admirer further wrote that they would never change the display picture now that Kapil has showered praise at it. Meanwhile, other Kapil Sharma followers congratulated the said fan on getting a reply from the star comedian.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will be next seen in a Netflix project, though it’s not ascertained yet whether it’s going to be a sketch comedy series or a chat show.

The actor’s hit Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air temporarily early February. Kapil had said at the time that he wanted to spend time with his family as wife Ginni was then expecting their second child. The couple welcomed a baby boy in February.