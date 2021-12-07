‘I was told when I bathed on screen…’: Watch Zeenat Aman’s honest response to Kapil Sharma’s rain dance query

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj and Poonam Dhillon will appear in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. And in a new promo shared by SET India, host and comedian Kapil could be seen engaging in his usual fun banter with his special guests.

At one point, Kapil questioned Zeenat about her multiple rain sequences in movies and asked her whether the makers thought the actor did not take regular baths. Answering this in her inimitable style, Zeenat said, “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone once told me whenever I am made to take a shower in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers).”

Also in Entertainment | The Verdict: Jai Bhim versus Sooryavanshi

Hearing this unexpected response from the veteran actor, the audience could not help but laugh.

Kapil also praised Poonam’s beauty and said post romancing her in the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal, lead star Sunny Deol moved away from the romantic genre and focused his attention on making action films instead. The video also saw Krushna Abhishek mimicking Mithun Chakraborty and showering compliments on the three former leading ladies of Bollywood, stating he considers himself lucky for having shared screen space with them.

Not stopping there, Krushna even went on to imitate Mithun’s signature dance moves, evoking a ‘wow’ from Anita Raj. The clip also gave a sneak-peek of another episode of TKSS featuring singers and music composers Anu Malik, Sadhna Sargam and Amit Kumar as guests.