Kapil Sharma wishes son Trishaan on his first birthday: ‘Thanks for coming in our life’

Kapil Sharma on Tuesday shared an adorable Instagram post to mark the first birthday of his son Trishaan Sharma. The actor-comedian shared a click of the little one while seeking blessings for him from his followers.

Kapil captioned the photo, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings. Happy bday my son. Thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. God bless. #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.”

Several celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Bharti Singh and Harbhajan Singh flooded the comments section with wishes. Neeti Mohan wrote, “Happy birthday Trishaan cutie! May God bless you.” Sophie Choudry commented, “Cuteeee!!! Happy bday trishaan. God bless always.”

Anubhav Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Bipasha Basu also left adorable messages. Rahul Vaidya called Trishaan “junior Sharma” and Raghav Sachar addressed the baby as “buddy”. Kapil’s long-time associate and comedian Chandan Prabhakar wrote, “Happy bday to the little master. God bless.”

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath posted this picture on her Instagram stories.

Kapil, who tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018, became proud father to a daughter named Anayra in 2019. His second child Trishaan was born last year. The comedian’s wife Ginni also shared a click of her children.

On the work front, while Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show continues to top TRP charts, his latest stand-up show I’m Not Done Yet released on Netflix last week.

A movie titled Funkaar based on Kapil Sharma’s life is also in the works.