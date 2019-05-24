Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to welcome their first child in December

Kapil Sharma is a happy man these days. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child. The baby is reportedly due in December. Kapil and Ginni, after dating for a long time, tied the knot last year.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Ginni is usually around the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone is busy pampering her. Though, the mom-to-be was missing during the shoots last week. Her family is said to have come down from Jalandhar to be with her. Even Kapil’s mother wants to be with Ginni during her pregnancy. While the couple is overjoyed, they want to keep the news low profile as of now.”

While Kapil has been really busy shooting for his show, the source adds that he will be making few alterations to spend more time with his wife.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12. The couple got married in both Hindu and Anand Karaj rituals. They also organised multiple receptions. While Kapil and Ginni did not go for a honeymoon, they reportedly holidayed in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Recently on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil shared a hilarious anecdote from his wedding festivities. Talking to Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap about his wedding, Kapil shared how he didn’t even know half of the guests present at his wedding functions. According to Kapil, out of the 5000 guests, he hardly knew 50 of them personally.

Kapil Sharma faced a major low in 2017 after he had a fallout with most of his teammates. After fighting alcoholism and depression, Kapil’s fortune turned after he launched the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show in December last year. He was recently also honoured by World Book of Records London for being the most viewed stand-up comedian in India. On the personal front, he is in a happy space post the wedding. Time and again, he has even credited Ginni Chatrath for having brought the much-required positivity in his life.