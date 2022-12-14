scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma-wife Ginni Chatrath host farm-themed birthday party for daughter Anayra, check out her adorable gift. See photos

Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath celebrated 3rd birthday of daughter Anayra with a jungle-themed party and a multi-tiered cake.

Kapil Sharma celebrated daughter Anayra's birthday recentlty. (Soni_Kapilian/Instagram)
On Saturday, Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra turned three. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath threw a jungle-themed bash for their little one, which was attended by their family and friends. Dressed in a pink frock with a matching bow on her hair, the child looked cute as a button as she posed for pictures. In one of the photos that has reached social media, the comedian is seen gifting his daughter a white puppy, that she’s happily holding.

The photos also have Anayra playing with brother Trishaan and a few friends. In another picture, she’s sitting on her mother’s lap, presumably enjoying the party, while in the next one, she’s atop a bouncing toy.

Watch |Kapil Sharma flaunts his English speaking skills; leaves rappers in splits

Checkout inside photos from the birthday party of Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra…

Kapil Sharma gifts a puppy to daughter Anayra on her birthday. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram) Anayra Sharma enjoys her birthday party with brother Trishaan. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram) Ginni Chatrath and Anayra in matching outfits. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram) Anayra with another baby at her party. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram) Anayra Sharma turned three on December 10. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram) Ginni Chatrath with her two kids Anayra and Trishaan. (Photo: Soni_Kapilian/Instagram)

In an earlier interview, Kapil Sharma had spoken about the bond his two kids share. Calling Anayra a ‘protective sister’, he said that they were too young right now to fight with each other. “She treats him like a kid brother, and says ‘he is my rabbit’. Trishaan hardly understands things and so he is happy playing with his toys,” he told ETimes.

In Photos |When he called wife Ginni his pillar, spoke about his family

He also revealed Anayra’s reaction to seeing her father on screen. “Anayra watches my show and says, ‘Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.’ She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV,” the star comedian said.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018. On the work front, Kapil is winning rave reviews for his work in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:21:28 am
