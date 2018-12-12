Kapil Sharma wedding: Here’s everything you need to know

Comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. The long impending wedding will take place on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Amritsar. The mehendi ceremony, a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ and sangeet were organised in Amritsar where Kapil’s mother Janak Rani lives. In attendance were his friends Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur and others. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also flew to the city to participate in Kapil’s wedding festivities.

Kapil and Ginni will take the wedding vows at The Grand Cabbana resort in Jalandhar. The couple will also meet the media and pose for photographers at 8.30 pm. Later, on December 14, Kapil is expected to host a wedding reception for friends and family in Amritsar and on December 24, the actor-comedian will be back in Mumbai to host a reception for industry friends and colleagues. While the who’s who of television and film industry are expected to attend the reception, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair in the presence of only family members and close friends.

Also, owing to the huge fan following, the comedian has decided to live stream his wedding on his YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9. The teasers of the wedding being streamed online were posted on YouTube. Comedians and Kapil’s close friends Rajiv Thakur and Chandan Prabhakar invited all to the much-awaited nuptial in the teaser titled, “Kapil Ki Shaadi Hai – Poore India Ko Aana Hai.”

Kapil and Ginni’s wedding invite also looked lovely. It contained a box of Indian sweets filled with chunky nuts and dried fruits. The official wedding announcement of the wedding read, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

Kapil and Ginni have known each other from their college days but the comedian introduced his fans to his ladylove only in March 2017. He then tweeted, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).”

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

But soon the reports of them tying the knot faded away as the comedian got embroiled in controversies after his mid-air rift with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar. But now that Kapil has recovered from a hard time on the professional front, he has decided to take the wedding vows.