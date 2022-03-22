Kapil Sharma writes about his ‘wonder experience’ at Konark Sun Temple, fan says ‘Paji you look lean’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared another picture from his Bhubaneswar trip. In the photo, he is seen posing at the Konark Sun Temple. Sharing the photo, Kapil wrote on social media, “It was a wonder experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #bhubneshwar #odisha ❤️.”

As soon as the comedian shared the photo, many noticed how lean the actor looks. One of the Instagram users commented on Kapil’s photo saying, “Paji you look lean.” Another wrote, “Waoooo paji😍”. There were many who left heart emojis on the photo.

Kapil shot for his next film, helmed by Nandita Das, in Odisha. It has the comedian in the role of a food delivery rider. A few days back he also shared a video of himself riding on the streets of Bhubaneswar. He even posted a few photos with the state’s chief minister Navin Patnaik.

“It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji 🙏 thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home ❤️ your heart is as beautiful like your state ❤️ #Odisha will stay in my heart forever 🙏 #Gratiude 😇🙏 special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies 🤗❤️🙏 #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples 😇,” wrote Kapil.

Nandita Das’ upcoming film, produced by Applause Entertainment, also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role. Talking about casting Kapil in her film, Das earlier shared that she saw how Kapil could represent the ‘common man’, even though he wasn’t one anymore and that quality of the actor really attracted her.