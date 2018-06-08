Kapil Sharma returns to Twitter, hints at his television comeback

Kapil Sharma promises to be back with new show. Kapil Sharma promises to be back with new show.

Kapil Sharma has been missing out from action owing to the controversies around his professional and personal life. But the actor-comedian made time to chat with his fans on Thursday night. While he said he was trying to change his lifestyle, he also promised that he will return with a new show soon.

“Hello friends. Hope all well. Let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm,” tweeted Kapil with a link of a song and added, “till then listen to this Punjabi dance number by my friends Dr Zeus and Zora Worldwide.”

Kapil’s fans were more than happy to see him online. After his abusive rant on Twitter in April, there were no updates about him. One of the fans expressed how much he misses Kapil on TV and how he has been watching his Comedy Circus episodes on repeat. On this Kapil said: “No problem… will start something new soon.” He also shared that he has gained weight, but will work hard to get back into shape.

Kapil shared an update on his health too. He signed off saying, “Chalo now good night… Trying to change my lifestyle. God bless all.”

See Kapil Sharma’s latest tweets here:

Hello friends .. hope all well .. let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide https://t.co/R0JhG2paOt — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

No problem .. will start something new soon — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

Jab tak wapis same shape me nahin aata 🙈 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

Chalo now good night .. trying to change my life style 🙈.. god bless all .. love u — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

In the last couple of months, Sony TV found itself caught in a mayhem after Kapil Sharma unceremoniously pulled out of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, after shooting for three episodes. Recently during a show’s launch when the channel’s EVP and Business Head Danish Khan was asked if the comedy star has left a bad blood with them, he said, “Not at all. It’s really unfortunate that after a couple of episodes his health deteriorated and he had to take a break. Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him.”

In April, Kapil made headlines drawing bad press after an audio call, in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favourite entertainer.

Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.

Also read | Kapil Sharma sends legal notice to journalist, demands public apology

Kapil also featured in films, but then returned to television with his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which didn’t get the expected response. The show went off on a break after only two episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd