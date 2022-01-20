Kapil Sharma reveals he tried for the BSF, says ‘father wanted me to do something big in life’

Comedian Kapil Sharma said that back in the day, his father wanted him to do something substantial with his life. This was before Kapil had tried to get a break in the music industry. Kapil, recalling his struggling days, revealed in a new interview that he first tried to join the BSF.

He told IANS, “People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I first tried for the BSF and then the Army), my father and uncles were part of the police force.”

Kapil further revealed that his father pushed him to pursue music as well. “Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them (my father knew many musicians and ended up introducing me to them.) He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life,” he added.

He shared how the first time he came to Mumbai with his friends, he would roam around Juhu Beach “looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life.” But he also expressed gratitude towards the city that made him a star and a brand today. According to him, Mumbai “gives scooterwalas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people.”

Kapil won the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He later shot to fame after hosting Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

Kapil Sharma is set to make is digital debut with Netflix’s stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet.