Kapil Sharma to tie the knot on December 12?

Kapil Sharma will soon make television comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

While fans of Kapil Sharma await his comeback on television, the comedy star is busy making wedding plans. As per the buzz in the industry, Kapil is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12.

A source close to the actor shared with indianexpress.com, “Kapil is finally getting married in December. His close friends have been asked to keep themselves free during the time. He should be officially making the announcement of the date soon.”

The source further added, “While December 12 is the wedding date for now, Kapil and his family want to zero in on the most auspicious date. The family has already started prepping up for the big fat Punjabi wedding which will happen in his hometown. Kapil is in Mumbai but has been keeping in touch and personally looking into the preparations. His show is also supposed to go on floors soon. So, he has quite a lot in his kitty for now.”

Kapil Sharma will soon be back with the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. While Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar have been confirmed, the team is scouting for more young talent. Kapil recently flew back to Mumbai and has been constantly meeting the channel and creatives to lock the format of his show.

In his interview to indianexpress.com, Kapil had opened up about his plans for a December wedding. “Yes, it’s happening. Sab ki ho rahi hai main kyun peeche rahun (Everyone is getting married, why should I be left behind.) But the date hasn’t been decided yet,” he had stated.

Kapil also said that he will himself make a formal announcement, “As far as making an announcement is concerned, I am such a person who believes in telling people everything. So, as soon as I will zero in the date, I will announce it,”

A new show launch during Diwali and a wedding, seems like the stars are finally favouring Kapil Sharma!

