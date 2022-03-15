Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying Kashmir Files invitation controversy: ‘Thank you paji…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma got trolled on social media for allegedly not inviting the team of Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Kashmir Files, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Though the comedian explained that there was no truth to these claims, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ trended on Twitter. Now, the lead actor of the film, Anupam Kher, has clarified that he was, in fact, invited to Kapil’s show, but he chose not to attend.

On Monday, Kapil shared a video in which Kher is telling a TV anchor he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show, but he told his manager that he cannot attend because of the film’s serious subject matter, which would be inappropriate for a comedy show. Reacting to the video, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️” The actor-comedian sarcastically added, “Thanks to those who showered me with so much love without knowing the truth.”

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

Earlier, too, Kapil had tried to clarify his stance on the issue by replying to a fan’s query on Twitter. He said there is no point in explaining to people who have already made up their minds. He also said that people should not trust ‘one-sided stories’.

“यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad (This is not true Rathore sahab, I am replying to you since you asked. Otherwise, I don’t see the point of giving explanation to people who think this is the truth),” he wrote on Twitter.

The entire fiasco started after The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter that his team was not invited to Kapil’s show since the film didn’t feature any big stars. Responding to a fan who wanted The Kashmir Files to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show, he wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…”

Ever since its release, The Kashmir Files has been dominating the box office. Until now, the film has made Rs 27.15 crore.