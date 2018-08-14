Kapil Sharma was last seen in Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma was last seen in Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

After taking a break from work owing to his ill health, comedy superstar Kapil Sharma is all set to make a comeback on TV.

A source close to the actor shared with indianexpress.com, “Kapil really needed this break to introspect on his life and career. The fallout with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars and the failure of Firangi really left him disturbed. While he assumed that launching Family Time with Kapil Sharma will ease out his problems, it only made matters worse. Added to that, the entire fiasco with the journalist and the Simoes sisters further left him distraught. It was too much to handle for him. But now, after spending a good amount of time traveling with his family, Kapil is rejuvenated and raring to get back to entertaining his audience. He has also decided to hire a personal trainer and get back in shape.”

The source further shared that Kapil has reached out to Sony TV for another collaboration. While the channel is yet to take a call, they are definitely toying with the idea. “It will take time, more than a month or two. After Family Time, both Kapil and the channel do not want to take a chance with the concept. They are ideating and hopefully, a positive outcome will come out of it soon. Kapil has been assured that past incidents have not left any bad blood, and the channel is happy to give their association a fresh start,” added the source.

It is to be recalled that Danish Khan, Sony TV’s EVP and Business Head, had earlier exclusively told indianexpress.com that whenever Kapil is ready, they will happily roll out a new project. “It’s really unfortunate that after a couple of episodes his health deteriorated and he had to take a break. Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him. Whatever happened, we have taken it on our stride and moved ahead,” he had said.

