Kapil Sharma teases Shahid Kapoor for being stressed in front of dad Pankaj Kapur: ‘Jaise papa PTM mein aa gaye…’

Fans might have to wait a week longer to watch Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in Jersey, but the duo is ensuring that people are gung-ho about their upcoming release. The actors are set to appear in The Kapil Sharma Show, and by the looks of its promo, it’s going to be a fun-filled episode. That’s because Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur will also join the team on stage. Kapur senior has a pivotal role in Jersey.

In the promo video, we see how Pankaj Kapur’s entry left not just Kapil and Mrunal, but even Shahid stressed. But the legendary star will break the ice with his candid stories. In the video, host-comedian Kapil says, “Meri toh haalat kharab ho gayi hai. Aap Shahid ko bhi dekh lo! Aise khada hai jaise PTA meeting mein papa bina bataye nahi aa gaye (I am in awe of Pankaj sir, but look at Shahid. He is standing like a kid whose father arrived at his parent-teacher-meeting unannounced).”

Jersey revolves around a father’s journey towards fulfilling his son’s desire of seeing him in the Indian cricketing squad, wearing the team’s jersey. While Shahid plays the lead role, Pankaj Kapur portrays his coach in the movie. Mrunal plays his wife who gives him a reality check about his failures and non-ambitions.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asks Mrunal why she stops Shahid from playing cricket in the film. “Mrunal maine dekha hai aap inko cricket khelne se rok rahi hain. Kyun, yeh safed jersey aapko dhoni padhti hai isliye (In the movie, yo stop Shahid from playing cricket. Why? Is it because you have to wash the white jersey?)”

While Mrunal explains that’s because her character has to run the household and hence has all the right to dictate Shahid too. Shahid quips, “Main karunga film mein. Aisa mat sochna kuch karega hi nahi picture ke andar (I will do work. Don’t think I’ll be good for nothing in the movie).”

While Chandan Prabhakar will enact a bike scene from Kabir Singh leaving Shahid in splits, the trio, including Pankaj Kapur will reveal that they did bunk classes in college. “Main bhi normal sa hi insaan hoon. Mera bhi zamana rraha hoga. Mere bhi armaan rahe honge (I’m also a normal human being with normal emotions and desires. I had my time too).”

Jersey will release on April 22.