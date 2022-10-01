scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Kapil Sharma teases Neha Kakkar for getting ‘too much love’ from husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch

Indian Idol 13 judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

This weekend, Kapil Sharma is set to host the judges of Indian Idol 13 — Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. While host Aditya Narayan will be missing, comedian Gaurav Dubey will enter the stage mimicking Udit Narayan and leaving everybody in splits.

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will find themselves being made the butt of Kapil Sharma’s jokes. In a promo shared by Sony TV, as the comedian greets them on his show, he asks Neha about her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s wellbeing. With a broad smile, she shares that he’s doing well and that he has sent his love to Kapil and his team. “Humse zyada to aapko diya hai pyaar (More than us, he’s given love to you),” he jokes, as Neha turns red.

Kapil then targets Himesh Reshammiya, and says that the singer is looking younger with every season. He then asks if he’s sending out his photos for marriage proposals, to which Himesh replies, “Bohot dikkat hai…shaadi.” His response leaves everybody in splits.

Indian Idol 13 premiered last month. Last weekend, the show found its top 15, who will make their ‘dream debut’ on the stage now.

At the press launch of the show, Neha Kakkar had spoken about her journey, from an Indian Idol contestant to now being a judge on the reality show. Neha shared that she was just 16 when she auditioned for the show, and now that she’s on the other side, she makes an effort to give the contestants the same love that she feels she deserved on the show. “It is the biggest platform with such competent judges on board. One cannot handle being judged at home, one tends to get nervous. I can see myself in them, and feel their emotions. Thus, I go all the way to make them feel confident. I want to go back home happy and sleep peacefully at night.”

Calling her journey ‘a dream’, the “Kala Chashma” singer said that she feels a responsibility now that she’s judging the show. “I cannot believe that three seasons have already passed. I feel like I just auditioned yesterday. I think the talent is so amazing this year that they will break all records.” Calling the platform a very important one for new singers, Neha added, “I think sky is the limit for Indian Idol contestants. I am a great example, and my journey is a proof. You can do wonders when you come on this show.”

Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony TV on weekends.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 04:20:47 pm
