Kapil Sharma teases Indian Idol’s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal: ‘Did you know each other previously?’

Recently, musical siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode also saw Indian Idol contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal marking their presence on TKSS.

While Pawandeep had won Indian Idol 12 and took home a coveted trophy, cash prize and a car after his huge win, his rumoured partner and singer Arunita was declared a runner-up on the singing reality show. Talking about his win, host Kapil teased Pawandeep about Arunita and asked him if he has finally found someone who would sit beside him in the car that he won. “Pawan aapko bohot saare paise mile hai, gaadi bhi mili hai. Gaadi ki left seat pe baithne wali koi mili hai ki nai” (Pawan, you won a car and so much money after winning Indian Idol 12, but have you finally found the one who will sit beside you in that car)?”

Pawandeep took a beat and then responded that he is waiting to build a big house and earn enough so that he is able to provide some kind of financial security to his future partner. “Sir abhi to guitar rakhi hai waha pe, 7 saal lagenge toh (That place is currently occupied by a guitar, it will take at least seven more years for something like that to happen),” said Rajan.

Kapil did not stop there and went on to pull Arunita’s leg for singing the song “Ae ri pawan” during her audition. “Aap pehle se jaanti thi Pawan ko (Did you know him from before)?” Kapil asked lightly, which made the two blush and laugh.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Pawandeep had explicitly stated that while he shares a deep friendship with Arunita, there is nothing like romance brewing between the two of them. “There is nothing between us,” Rajan had said at the time.