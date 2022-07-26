Kapil Sharma and his team head to Australia for live shows, fans remind comedian of fallout with Sunil Grover

Updated: July 26, 2022 1:24:39 pm
After successful shows in Canada, comedian Kapil Sharma and his team will stage live shows in Australia on September 3 and 4. While the first show is in Sydney, the second one is in Melbourne. Announcing the same, Kapil posted, “Next stop australia see you soon 🤗🙏.”
Kapil‘s fans and friends dropped heartwarming comments on the post. One of his friends wrote, “Kapil Bhaji, you rule the world 🇦🇺🦘🌏,” while a fan added, “Woahhhh Pehle US Canada And ab Australia…Back To Back Shows Haa 😍😍 My King Is Shining 🔥🔥😎.” “Yay 😀 can’t wait to have you here😍,” an Australian fan commented.
A few social media users, however, also reminded Kapil Sharma of his last Australia trip, during which he had a fallout with Sunil Grover. A follower wrote, “Don’t take Dr. Gulati with you this time lol,” while another added, “Last time u went to Australia, your best comedian left ur show 😂.” As readers would know, in 2017, the two were said to have an altercation mid-air while on their way back from Melbourne. Post which, Sunil moved out of Kapil’s show and life, and embarked on an individual journey.
View this post on Instagram
Kapil Sharma would be joined by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur on his tour. Their Sydney show will be held at Aware Super Theatre at 7:30 pm. The ticket prices start from 85 dollars and go on till 185 dollars. The VIP, VVIP, and Special VVIP tickets cost $245, $345 and $495, respectively. The Melbourne show at Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will start at 7 pm and the tickets will cost between $60-$350. The premium seating at the auditorium will cost between $1000-$5000.
Post his Australia trip, the comedian will start shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Sources earlier told indianexpress.com that while the comedy show was set to return in August, given the tour, it has now been pushed to September.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Also, with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 all set to launch, the channel decided to push the show to September. Both Kapil Sharma’s show and the new season of Indian Idol are much-anticipated by fans, and will hit television screens at the same time,” shared a source close to the show.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
OnePlus 10T leaks, rumours and more: Everything we know so far
Mohammed Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: Supreme Court
Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US
Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is on the auction block
Chennai Corporation begins census of street vendors in 4 zones
Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos
REET 2022 Question paper booklet released; answer key soon
Nearly 75 per cent of phishing sites imitate Facebook: NortonLifeLock
US: Smuggling migrants at the border now a billion-dollar business
Law must be enforced without fear or favour: Oppn alleges misuse of investigation agencies in letter to President
Maharashtra: Water storage level of Jayakwadi dam crosses 90 per cent, 18 floodgates opened
Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to star in Pooja Meri Jaan, call it an ‘important film’