Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Kapil Sharma and his team head to Australia for live shows, fans remind comedian of fallout with Sunil Grover

After touring Canada, Kapil Sharma and his team will be staging shows in Australia on September 3 and 4. While fans were excited about it, they also reminded him of his fallout with Sunil Grover during the last tour.

Mumbai
Updated: July 26, 2022 1:24:39 pm
Kapil Sharma and his team will stage shows on September 3 and 4 in Australia.

After successful shows in Canada, comedian Kapil Sharma and his team will stage live shows in Australia on September 3 and 4. While the first show is in Sydney, the second one is in Melbourne. Announcing the same, Kapil posted, “Next stop australia see you soon 🤗🙏.”

Kapil‘s fans and friends dropped heartwarming comments on the post. One of his friends wrote, “Kapil Bhaji, you rule the world 🇦🇺🦘🌏,” while a fan added, “Woahhhh Pehle US Canada And ab Australia…Back To Back Shows Haa 😍😍 My King Is Shining 🔥🔥😎.” “Yay 😀 can’t wait to have you here😍,” an Australian fan commented.

A few social media users, however, also reminded Kapil Sharma of his last Australia trip, during which he had a fallout with Sunil Grover. A follower wrote, “Don’t take Dr. Gulati with you this time lol,” while another added, “Last time u went to Australia, your best comedian left ur show 😂.” As readers would know, in 2017, the two were said to have an altercation mid-air while on their way back from Melbourne. Post which, Sunil moved out of Kapil’s show and life, and embarked on an individual journey.

Also Read |Sunil Grover on fallout with Kapil Sharma: I have moved on and hope we both succeed in our individual paths

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma would be joined by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur on his tour. Their Sydney show will be held at Aware Super Theatre at 7:30 pm. The ticket prices start from 85 dollars and go on till 185 dollars. The VIP, VVIP, and Special VVIP tickets cost $245, $345 and $495, respectively. The Melbourne show at Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will start at 7 pm and the tickets will cost between $60-$350. The premium seating at the auditorium will cost between $1000-$5000.

Post his Australia trip, the comedian will start shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Sources earlier told indianexpress.com that while the comedy show was set to return in August, given the tour, it has now been pushed to September.

“Also, with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 all set to launch, the channel decided to push the show to September. Both Kapil Sharma’s show and the new season of Indian Idol are much-anticipated by fans, and will hit television screens at the same time,” shared a source close to the show.

