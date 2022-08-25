Kapil Sharma doesn’t recognise Sumona Chakravarti in hilarious announcement video for The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4: ‘Yeh behenji kaun hai?’

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony Entertainment dropped a new promo for the show, which revealed the cast returning for the popular talk show. The clip featured Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh, and Ishtiyak Khan gathered around Kapil, who is lying on a hospital bed.

In the video, Kapil, who has a bandage around his head, looks flummoxed as he sees several people gathered around his bed. He recognises his father-in-law, played by Ishtiyak Khan, Kiku Sharda’s Gudiya, and Chandan Prabhakar’s Chandu. However, he is unable to recognise his wife, played by Sumona. He asks, “Yeh behenji kaun hai (who is this?)?” At this point, television actor Srishti Rode (Gazal) enters, carrying flowers and Kapil makes an instant recovery. He runs up to her and recalls the number plate of her Scooty, while Archana pulls him by the collar and says, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her Scooter’s number?”

The channel also announced the return of the show from September 10 in the caption, “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

However not all cast members would be returning for the new season, including Krushna Abhishek. According to an ET Times report, Krushna decided to not return to the show as the producers were not ready to match his fee requirements. A source close to the show said, “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS.”

The Kapil Sharma Show, which has aired around 387 episodes till now, went on hiatus to accommodate Kapil’s tour of USA and Canada, and Australia.