‘How did you clean bowl Navjot Singh Sidhu then?’: Kapil Sharma cracks up at Sudesh Lehri’s dig at Archana Puran Singh. Watch

In an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will be seen chatting up a storm with the comedian-host. And as usual, it promises a ton of fun and laughter.

Recently, the official handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared a quick glimpse of the episode which saw the sportsmen competing in some games and exchanging anecdotes with Sharma and his team. However, the highlight of the promo has to be when Sudesh Lehri cracked a joke on Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

At one point, Sudesh is seen claiming that his favourite cricketer has to be Archana Puran Singh. A bemused Kapil goes on to remind him that Archana does not play cricket professionally. When Kapil said, “Ye kaha cricket khelti? (But she does not play cricket),” Sudesh quickly responded “Nai khelti? To phir Sidhu ji ko kaise out kar diya?” (You don’t play the game? But then how did you manage to dismiss Navjot Singh Sidhu with that great delivery?).

No sooner did Sudesh said the aforementioned line, the crowed erupted in laughter. As you may know, earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu used to occupy the special seat in The Kapil Sharma Show, but was later replaced by actor Archana Puran Singh. The show has a running gig on the incident, where time and again Kapil brings up the subject to evoke some kind of fun response from Puran Singh and the audience.

Prithvi Shaw also spoke about how he was only 3 when his father had admitted him to a cricket academy. “I started with plastic balls and then after 1-1.5 years, I moved on to tennis balls.” He accepted that he didn’t understand the game at that age. “No I did not understand the game. Whatever dad used to make me do, I used to follow. I started to understand the game when I was 6 or 7 years old. My dad had a liking for cricket. At that time, there was only one television set in our locality so my dad used to take me there. He was a big fan of Sachin Sir (Sachin Tendulkar) who was at the peak at that time, he still is even today. So, when he used to get bowled, he would go back home. He had such passion for cricket and so he wanted that I play cricket only.”