No trust lost between Sony TV and Kapil Sharma, channel ready to have him back

In the last couple of months, Sony TV saw itself in a soup after Kapil Sharma unceremoniously pulled out of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, after shooting for three episodes. The comedy star accused his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes of wanting to extort money from him, and also blamed a veteran journalist for reportedly maligning his reputation by publishing negative articles against him. While Kapil is said to be currently on a break to recover from depression, the channel is all set to launch a bouquet of high-end shows post IPL, with the hope to pull in more numbers. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive chat with the channel’s EVP and Business Head Danish Khan, on Sony’s new offerings, Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan and more.

At the launch of Zindagi Ke Crossroads, we asked Danish if Sony TV is riding high on the non-fiction genre to pull in numbers with the channel announcing Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati. “We have always believed in giving variety to our audience, The channel already has mythological, historical, social drama, crime and thriller on air. But yes, non-fiction has always been a staple on Sony and we are only taking the legacy ahead with these shows.”

He added, “As for Zindagi Ke Crossroads, it’s a cross between the genre. The soul is fiction drama which further triggers the discussion ahead. It’s a very unique format, something that hasn’t happened anywhere in the world. We are really excited about it but slightly also nervous. As for Ram, we wanted a host, who would open up in front of aam aadmi and they too would be able to do the same. We needed someone relatable, accessible, who can start an easy conversation and Ram fitted the bill perfectly. We have had a great experience with Ram and it was good to have him back.”

Danish had earlier shared with us how the comeback of Dus Ka Dum on Sony TV has been on top of his list. While Salman returns to the channel after nine years, Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan are also set to get back to the judges seat in Comedy Circus after more than four years. Talking about the comeback of the series, he said, “Comedy is a very important offering for us and the show has been exceptionally successful. It was the place where it all happened. Be it Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek or Sudesh Lahiri, they’ve all emerged from the same stage. It’s a big format and brand for us and we are really excited to have it back.”

With the mention of Kapil, we asked Danish if the incidents in the last couple of months, surrounding the comedy star has left a bad blood between them. “Not at all. It’s really unfortunate that after a couple of episodes his health deteriorated and he had to take a break. Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him.”

“I think it’s all part of business and every artist works really hard and goes through a lot of pain and to see them breaking down is sad. It’s only huuman to give the person space and to recover. Whatever happened, we have taken it on our stride and moved ahead.”

The world would agree that the future of Dus Ka Dum seemed cloudy when Salman went to jail for the blackbuck case. When we asked him if it affected them, he diplomatically replied, “Salman continues to be the most popular artist and we were always confident that we will launch Dus Ka Dum on June 4 with him.”

