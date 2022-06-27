Kapil Sharma sings Sidhu Moosewala’s Baapu at Vancouver concert, pays tribute to late singer. Watch

June 27, 2022 12:15:59 pm
Kapil Sharma and co. have kickstarted their USA tour with a bang. Their first performance at Vancouver turned out to be a houseful one with fans swarming in the auditorium to see the actors perform. Kapil shared a series of photos from the event and thanked the audience for turning out in huge numbers.
“Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth❤️🙏you guys r as beautiful as your city🤗 #vancouver #kapilsharmalive2022 #beautifulbritishcolumbia #canada @tksshowofficial,” he wrote.
The pictures have Kapil up on the stage wearing a mauve jacket that he paired with white trousers and a t-shirt. There are also photos of fans holding placards to show their love towards them. However, in a video that’s going viral on social media, the comedian took on the stage to pay tribute to singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered in Punjab on May 29.
The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a break as the team is traveling to Canada and the USA for a month-long tour. While jetting off to Canada, Kapil shared pictures with his teammates. He was seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members. “Flying to Vancouver now 🤩 can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada,” he wrote. The Kapil Sharma Show will return soon with a new season, till then India’s Laughter Champion has taken up its time slot on Sony TV.
