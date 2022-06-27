scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Kapil Sharma sings Sidhu Moosewala’s Baapu at Vancouver concert, pays tribute to late singer. Watch

Kapil Sharma and his team had a rocking start to their USA tour with a houseful show in Vancouver. Apart from making fans laugh, the comedian also paid his tribute to Sidhu Moosewala with a heartwarming performance on his song.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 27, 2022 12:15:59 pm
kapil sharma, sidhu moosewalaKapil Sharma is on a month-long USA tour.

Kapil Sharma and co. have kickstarted their USA tour with a bang. Their first performance at Vancouver turned out to be a houseful one with fans swarming in the auditorium to see the actors perform. Kapil shared a series of photos from the event and thanked the audience for turning out in huge numbers.

“Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth❤️🙏you guys r as beautiful as your city🤗 #vancouver #kapilsharmalive2022 #beautifulbritishcolumbia #canada  @tksshowofficial,” he wrote.

Watch |Kapil Sharma has heartwarming encounter with a non-Hindi speaking fan at Vancouver airport, shares video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

The pictures have Kapil up on the stage wearing a mauve jacket that he paired with white trousers and a t-shirt. There are also photos of fans holding placards to show their love towards them. However, in a video that’s going viral on social media, the comedian took on the stage to pay tribute to singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered in Punjab on May 29.

Read |YouTube removes new Sidhu Moosewala song SYL

 

Kapil is seen singing Moosewala’s popular song “Baapu” as fans cheer on loudly. The video shared by The Kapil Sharma Show official page was captioned, “Legends live Forever”. A photo on the stage had a picture of celebs who passed away recently –singer KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal and Deep Sidhu, along with Moosewala. It also carried the words “Tribute to Legends” written on it.
Kapil’s co-star and good friend Chandan Prabhakar also shared a video of his entry on the stage. In a heartwarming moment, the crowd chants ‘Chandu, Chandu’ leaving him all emotional.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandan Prabhakar (@chandanprabhakar)

 

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a break as the team is traveling to Canada and the USA for a month-long tour. While jetting off to Canada, Kapil shared pictures with his teammates. He was seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members. “Flying to Vancouver now 🤩 can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada,” he wrote. The Kapil Sharma Show will return soon with a new season, till then India’s Laughter Champion has taken up its time slot on Sony TV.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement