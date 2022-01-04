Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for Covid-19

Sumona Chakravarti on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram story, she informed that she has moderate symptoms and is quarantined at home. The Kapil Sharma Show actor also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

“I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,” she posted.

Sumona Chakravarti gave her health update via an Instagram story. Sumona Chakravarti gave her health update via an Instagram story.

The surge in the cases across the country seems to have affected the entertainment industry as well. Earlier, actors like Drashti Dhami, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, Prem Chopra and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharing her health update, Ekta Kapoor posted, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.” John Abraham, on the other hand, informed how he tested after coming in contact with a positive person. “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” he wrote.

Meanwhile veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted in Lilavati hospital under the care of Dr Jalil Parkar on Monday.

In a statement, the doctor said that the elderly couple has been administered a dose of the monoclonal antibody cocktail and is responding positively to the treatment so far. Both Prem and Uma will likely be discharged within a day or two.