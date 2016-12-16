Kapil Sharma Show’s competitor Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza taken off air

Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza to go off air. Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza to go off air.

Looks like the ‘roast’ has finally bitten the makers of Krushna Abhishek-Bharti Singh’s Comedy Night Bachao Taaza as they have decided to pull the plug on the show. One of the most popular comedy shows on television, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza has been in the news lately for offending its guests due to its roast format and many actors have even declined to appear on the show for the same reason.

Despite the show’s host Krushna Abhishek announcing that this season wouldn’t have the roast format unlike the first instalment, actors like John Abraham and Tannishtha Chatterjee walked out of the episodes over jokes directed at them. While John got miffed with jokes at his acting skills, Parched actor Tannishtha found the roast racist. She even wrote a long Facebook post slamming the Colors show. She got support from her colleagues, who took to their respective social media accounts to criticise the show. The channel had to then issue an apology to the actor.

A source told indianexpress.com, “The show is going off air and the reason is there for everybody to know and that is innumerable the controversies that have surrounded the show over the fun poked at actors. There hasn’t been any confirmation yet on when and how it will go off air.”

Recently, actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar reportedly refused to promote their films on the show, expressing their displeasure over the format. Also, the show’s ratings have dipped and most of the cast members, including Shharad Malhotra, Sumeet Vyas, Mannan Desai and Amruta Khanvilkar have quit the show.

