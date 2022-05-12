Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by Laughter Champions, to be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to take a break from next month as the team travels to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be another comedy show titled Laughter Champions. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. Interestingly the two have earlier shared the stage on Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the channel did not want to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. “Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” added the source.

The two have shot the promo and the show will go on floors later this month. Sony TV had sought entries for comedians, and as informed by the source, the team has managed to find some gems.

Earlier, while sharing a BTS from the promo shoot, Shekhar Suman had shared a video from his vanity. The video sees him getting ready and having a conversation with his team. Looking at the camera, he says that he’ll be back on screen soon. “Lights, Sound, Camera & Loads of Action… Wait for it💪🏻🎬🤫,” Shekhar Suman captioned the post.