‘Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar?’: Bharti Singh’s hilarious dig in latest trailer

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will soon be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show along with his BellBottom co-stars Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, accompanied by producer Jackky Bhagnani. The makers on Thursday morning shared a new promo from the upcoming episode in which Khiladi Kumar could be seen engaging in a friendly, fun banter with the comedian.

First, Akshay teased Kapil for not properly touching his feet as the latter made a go for it. This was followed by Kapil’s question on the action star’s epic adventures atop moving vehicles and planes in movies. Referring to the same, Kapil asked Akshay, “Ab kya chalayenge aap (Now, what will you be seen driving next)?” To which Akshay responded quickly with, “Itne saalon se tera show chala raha hoon (I have been driving your show forward for so many years, isn’t that enough)?” The actor’s response won the crowd over.

Bharti Singh also had a hilarious comment on Akshay’s frequent visits to Kapil’s show. “Is this show produced by Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar? Because only the owner comes so many times to check the progress,” she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Needless to say, the pilot episode of Kapil’s show promises a great comeback. Earlier, Akshay and Kapil were caught bantering on social media, with both of them poking fun at each other through this one photo post shared by Kapil, where the comedian could be seen touching Kumar’s feet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom released in theatres today. The film has been garnering a decent response from critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it an impressive three stars. The reviewer called the thriller ‘pacy and entertaining.’ Apart from Akshay Kumar, BellBottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain among others.

BellBottom has been helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.