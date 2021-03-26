Kapil Sharma Show to return in May with a revamp, confirms Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show will return in May this year, Krushna Abhishek will feature in the show. (Photos: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return in May, with new additions and surprises. Krushna Abhishek, who has a recurring appearance in the show, confirmed the news while saying the date will be finalised soon.

“The show is returning to TV in May. We haven’t finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon,” Krushna told ETimes.

The show went off air after Kapil announced his paternity break. The comedian-actor and his wife Ginni welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Talking about Kapil with whom he has shared love-hate relationship over the years, Krushna said, “Kapil is a very creative person, he’s very sharp and his brain works fast as far as humour is concerned. The entire team is going to sit together and decide what all has to be done. But we are excited to be back once again.”

Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath, and welcomed their first born Anayra in 2019. The couple was blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Announcing the arrival of his younger child, the comedy star had tweeted, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.” The actor is also working on his debut web series with Netflix which is expected to release later this year.