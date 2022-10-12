scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Kapil Sharma watches ‘wife’ Sumona Chakravarti and Srishty Rode fight over him ahead of Karva Chauth: ‘Can someone ask me?’

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Sumona Chakravarti and Srishty Rode are pretending to fight over him.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma shared a new video on his Instagram account (Photo: Instagram/ Kapil Sharma)

Comedian Kapil Sharma might have to soon choose between two women, his ‘wife’ Sumona Chakravarti and Srishti Rode, his new love interest. In a new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona and Srishty, in full Hindi serial style, pretend to have a harsh exchange of words ahead of Karva Chauth. Sporting a saree and sindoor, Sumona asks Srishty about her plans to keep Karva Chauth, and Srishti answers that she is doing it for Kapil. From then on, the two pretend to define their place in his life, while Kapil emerges suddenly and says, “Can someone ask me instead?”

Also Read |As Parineeti Chopra’s parents attend The Kapil Sharma Show shoot, comedian calls her didi. Watch hilarious video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil shared the video and wrote, “What is happening in front of my back oops.” The premise for the latest season’s sketch is Kapil’s supposed memory loss, where he can remember everyone else, except for his ‘wife’ Sumona. Srishty has joined the cast as Kapil’s true love.

Srishty Rode is a popular television actor who shot to fame with projects like Choti Bahu, Yeh Ishq Hand aaye, Punar Vivah among others. This is the first time that fans would be seeing her comic side and it might fill the void that Krushna Abhishek left behind.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out

Apart from Srishty, the show features the original cast of Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:25:34 pm
Next Story

Watch: Glimpses from Team India’s fun trip to Rottnest Island near Perth

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement