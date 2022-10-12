Kapil Sharma watches ‘wife’ Sumona Chakravarti and Srishty Rode fight over him ahead of Karva Chauth: ‘Can someone ask me?’

Comedian Kapil Sharma might have to soon choose between two women, his ‘wife’ Sumona Chakravarti and Srishti Rode, his new love interest. In a new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona and Srishty, in full Hindi serial style, pretend to have a harsh exchange of words ahead of Karva Chauth. Sporting a saree and sindoor, Sumona asks Srishty about her plans to keep Karva Chauth, and Srishti answers that she is doing it for Kapil. From then on, the two pretend to define their place in his life, while Kapil emerges suddenly and says, “Can someone ask me instead?”

Kapil shared the video and wrote, “What is happening in front of my back oops.” The premise for the latest season’s sketch is Kapil’s supposed memory loss, where he can remember everyone else, except for his ‘wife’ Sumona. Srishty has joined the cast as Kapil’s true love.

Srishty Rode is a popular television actor who shot to fame with projects like Choti Bahu, Yeh Ishq Hand aaye, Punar Vivah among others. This is the first time that fans would be seeing her comic side and it might fill the void that Krushna Abhishek left behind.

Apart from Srishty, the show features the original cast of Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.