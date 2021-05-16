Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti on dealing with endometriosis: ‘Managing it medically for a long as I can remember’

Sumona Chakravarti opened up on suffering from endometriosis on Saturday, as she addressed people dealing with hardships and grief during the second wave of the coronavirus. On Sunday, the Kapil Sharma Show actor again took to her Instagram to write that her intention was to create awareness about the medical disorder via her social media post.

“The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives… have responded & realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs,” Sumona wrote on Instagram story.

Sumona said she has been battling endometriosis since 2011. Endometriosis is a disorder wherein the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. It is marked with a host of symptoms, like severe cramps during periods, heavy menstrual flow, pain during sexual intercourse. One can look for medical assistance to manage the symptoms.

The actor also shared her health update and went on to write, “As far as I’m concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for a long as I can remember. So thank u for all your duas & prayers. Peace & Love.”

Sumona, in her original post, also informed how difficult lockdown has been for her, but her privilege makes her better than most. “Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.” The post and over 129,000 likes and fans and celebs are sending love and best wishes to the actor.