Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are married now, Preeti Simoes wishes them with photo from engagement ceremony

TV actor and comedienne Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have tied the knot. The couple got married on Monday in the presence of their close friends and family in Ludhiana. TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo from Sugandha and Sanket’s engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Just Married.”

In the photo shared by Simoes, the newlyweds twin in their yellow outfits. While Sugandha opted for a yellow and pink lehenga for the engagement ceremony, Sanket wore a yellow blazer to complement his ladylove’s look for the day. The couple is yet to share their wedding pictures.

A photo of Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale from their engagement ceremony. (Photo: Preeti Simoes/Instagram) A photo of Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale from their engagement ceremony. (Photo: Preeti Simoes/Instagram)

On Monday, Sugandha had shared some beautiful clicks from her mehendi ceremony. Sanket also posted a video where he could be seen sending love to Sugandha virtually. The two even flaunted their mehendi designs on the video call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

Sugandha and Sanket made their relationship official on social media a few days back. Sharing a loved-up photo with his lady love, Sanket wrote, “𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆 ❤️😍,” while she shared the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun. In an interview with The Times of India, Sugandha spoke about how her many plans for the wedding were ruined by the lockdown. “I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later,” she shared.